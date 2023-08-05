PBJ: Improved Safety Margin A Positive For This Little-Known Food & Beverage ETF

PixelsEffect

Investment Thesis

I last covered the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) on February 1, 2023, concluding that because of its high valuation, it was time for defensive investors to take profits in favor of the large-cap Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP). The prediction was correct, as XLP has outperformed by 3.27% since. However, part of what makes PBJ unique is its quarterly reconstitutions, and in the last six months, the ETF has substituted 50% of its holdings. This article aims to summarize those changes and re-evaluate PBJ's fundamentals to see if it's worth buying today.

PBJ Overview

Strategy Discussion and Performance

PBJ tracks the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index, selecting securities based on five factors: price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value. Sub-factors include return on assets and equity, dividends, analyst estimate changes, and several valuation ratios. Although proprietary, it seems incredibly comprehensive. You can expect PBJ to look great fundamentally with each quarterly rebalancing. However, as with most rules-based ETFs, it doesn't do great at gauging market sentiment. Market sentiment is often more important than fundamentals, so I've learned it's crucial to look beyond the basics.

We can learn a lot about PBJ because it has an extensive history dating to June 2005. Below, you'll find a summary of how PBJ performed on a total returns basis against XLP since, assuming reinvested dividends.

As you can see, the results could be better. PBJ delivered an annualized 7.88% gain compared to 9.63% for XLP. One of the reasons PBJ has lagged is because of its excessive 0.63% expense ratio. It doesn't seem prudent to overpay for a fund that hasn't delivered alpha over the long run, but what's not evident is how PBJ has, at times, substantially outperformed XLP. Despite this poor track record, I predicted it would beat last year in this January 2022 article and reiterated that rating in April, September, and November before downgrading this February. PBJ gained 3.13% last year compared to a 0.83% decline for XLP, but it's XLP that's up since February (3.47% vs. 0.20%).

Last year wasn't the only time PBJ outperformed. The following table summarizes annual returns for 10 Consumer Staples ETFs between 2006-2023. In addition, yearly rankings for PBJ and XLP are in the bottom rows.

As shown, PBJ delivered exceptional returns in 2010 and 2021, outperforming XLP by 16.14% and 9.37%, respectively. This ability to beat a plain-vanilla fund like XLP makes PBJ interesting. However, it's too inconsistent. PBJ was the worst-performing Consumer Staples ETF in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2019, and 2020. It's also not doing so great in 2023, up a mere 1.43% through July. Meanwhile, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC) is up 11.29%. Interested readers can check out my latest review here and learn why its liquidity concerns are overblown.

Due to its inconsistent results and high fees, I don't recommend PBJ as a long-term holding. Unless you're willing to scrutinize it regularly, XLP is much less risky, and the chances it will eventually outperform PBJ are high.

Industry Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

PBJ holds 30 stocks, 29 of which are in the Consumer Staples sector. The exception is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), which is in the Consumer Discretionary sector per Global Industry Classification Standards. The industry breakdown is below, and I've also included each industry's exposure from February to highlight how the ETF has changed over the last six months.

Packaged Foods & Meats: 55.60% (39.53%)

Agricultural Products & Services: 11.85% (7.32%)

Food Retail: 10.66% (15.85%)

Food Distributors: 9.27% (16.25%)

Soft Drinks & Non-Alcoholic Beverages: 5.03% (9.58%)

Restaurants: 4.71% (6.64%)

Brewers: 2.88% (2.69%)

Distillers & Vintners: 0.00% (2.14%)

The most significant change was in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry, which now comprises 55.60% of PBJ, 16% more than in February. Mondelez International (MDLZ), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Hershey (HSY), and General Mills (GIS) are the top holdings in this industry. Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) is the top Agricultural Products & Services stock, while Kroger (KR) is the lead Food Retail company with a 5.03% weighting. These top ten holdings comprise almost 46% of PBJ, so it is a highly-concentrated portfolio.

PBJ Analysis

PBJ Company Fundamentals

The following table highlights selected fundamentals for PBJ's top 25 holdings, which total 87.60%. One feature which makes PBJ attractive to conservative investors is a low 0.62 five-year beta. It's down from 0.69 in February and very close to XLP's 0.59.

Also note PBJ's $35 billion weighted average market cap figure, substantially less than XLP's $180 billion. PBJ relies more on the small- and mid-caps. Several holdings, like The Andersons (ANDE) and TreeHouse Foods (THS), have market caps below $3 billion, while the smallest company in XLP is Campbell Soup (CPB) at $13.6 billion. In short, PBJ offers a different look at the Consumer Staples sector that you might have yet to consider. And, if PSCC's historical returns are any guide, diversifying by size in this sector is a smart move.

PBJ trades at 18.88x forward earnings or a 4.92-point discount vs. XLP's 23.80x. I report these numbers in all my articles, and I'm pleased to see that this valuation is about one point more attractive than in February. Getting a good discount on this ETF is crucial because, as described in the performance analysis earlier, you are starting behind the eight-ball from a long-term returns perspective. Also, PBJ's a consistently lower-quality fund. I use profitability as a proxy for quality, and PBJ has a 7.31/10 Profit Score, which I calculated using individual Seeking Alpha Profitability Grades. XLP's is 9.23/10, and it's why so many defensive investors lean on it in recessions. As shown below, PBJ and XLP typically outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in significant drawdowns like during the Great Financial Crisis. However, XLP does a better job for the most part.

The offset to better performance in market downturns is higher growth potential, as PBJ's 11.29% estimated earnings per share growth rate illustrates. XLP's is only 5.09%, and PBJ also has an advantage on estimated sales and EBITDA growth. Finally, PBJ's dividends are low. The table above highlights its 1.98% gross dividend yield, which should net 1.35% after fund expenses. PBJ's trailing dividend yield is 2.31%, but as demonstrated, the Index yield is far different, so I expect the dividend to decline.

Earnings Momentum

One standout feature for PBJ is its excellent 6.85/10 EPS Revision Score, indicating analysts are increasing earnings estimates faster than the broader market. SPY's is down to 5.96/10 after peaking at 6.40/10 several months ago. This downward trend is why I believe more conservative ETFs like PBJ and XLP will outperform. PBJ's constituents are having an excellent Q2 earnings season so far. The majority have reported, and I've summarized their results and EPS Revision Grades in the table below.

The Sunday Investor

All 16 constituents reported a positive earnings surprise this quarter, an impressive feat that I believe the market will soon reflect. Analysts and management often revised their earnings estimates upward, too. For example, ADM management upped their forecasts after beating bottom-line expectations, and The Vita Coco Company (COCO) reported an "earnings smasher" on Wednesday and is one of only nine U.S. stocks with market caps above $1 billion that also have a perfect "A+" EPS Revision Grade. PBJ holds three others (KHC, BG, TAP), and the four have a combined 13.61% weight vs. 3.69% for XLP's four (KHC, CHD, TAP).

Investment Recommendation

PBJ offers a unique look at the Consumer Staples sector by incorporating several high-growth stocks with excellent earnings momentum. The ETF is different from when I asked readers to temper expectations six months ago. Today, it's more concentrated in Packaged Foods & Meats stocks that trade at more favorable valuations. Having this margin of safety is crucial because PBJ has historically underperformed, and PBJ is a lower-quality fund compared to XLP based on its 7.31/10 Profit Score.

To be clear, I don't suggest readers buy and hold PBJ. Its 0.63% expense ratio is too high, the strategy hasn't worked over the long run, and its quarterly reconstitutions suggest the fund requires frequent analysis. However, like in 2022, I see a buying opportunity today, so I've rated it as such with the short-term trader in mind. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to discussing this further in the comments below.