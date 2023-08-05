NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) just raised its quarterly cash dividend by 2.6% to $0.40 per share. A move that means a 9% annualized forward dividend yield. The quarterly will also come with an 8 cents per share supplemental backed by undistributed overspill income that exited HTGC's fiscal 2023 second quarter at $1.02 per share, around $148 million. The venture-focused business development company is surging, up 43% on a total return basis since the start of 2023. This comes against a macroeconomic backdrop increasingly dominated by optimism about the state of the US economy. JP Morgan is no longer forecasting a recession for this year as the stock market shakes off ten consecutive interest rate hikes, a pause, and a further 25 basis point hike at the last July FOMC meeting.

We've likely seen the end of the current monetary tightening cycle with interest rates now sitting at a 22-year high and with the market pricing in with just a 12.5% chance that the FOMC will hike rates at its upcoming 20th of September meeting. Bulls would be right to flag that the dividend is the prize here and HTGC has built an incredible history on this. The base dividend was raised during the pandemic, has grown at a 7.7% compound annual growth rate since 2020, and includes a quarterly supplemental that forms an incremental 1.8% yield. Hence, the ticker has become a significant position within my portfolio with the supplementals and raises now nearly intrinsic parts of the BDC's investment pitch.

Net Asset Value And Investment Income

Hercules Capital Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Presentation

Total returns are comprised of dividends and NAV and HTGC reported a net asset value of $1.5 billion for its second quarter. This was around $10.96 per share and was up 14 cents sequentially from NAV per share of $10.82 in the first quarter. The trendline has been positive with HTGC up 35% on a price return basis since the start of the year. However, some caution has to be urged here with the premium to NAV moving to a marked height. The BDC is currently swapping hands for a 62% premium to NAV per share, a level that ranks highly against a historical premium range of 1.1x to 1.7x.

The surge could very much experience a comedown especially if the BDC uses this opportunity to sell shares to fund new investments. Any such transaction would broadly be accretive as it would be completed above NAV. Peer BDC Trinity Capital (TRIN) dipped nearly 8% following a $75 million stock offering on the back of its strong second-quarter earnings. Any such raise would come on the back of second-quarter earnings which saw HTGC bring in total investment income of $116.2 million, up 61.2% over its year-ago comp.

Hercules Capital Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Form 10-Q

Interest income from non-affiliate investments at $107.93 million was set against interest expenses that had a more muted 35% year-over-year growth to $17.18 million. HTGC's debt investment portfolio at fair value was $2.94 billion during the second quarter, spread across 120 portfolio companies, and came with a GAAP effective yield of 16%. The effective yield of the internally managed BDC has moved to a record high on the back of a loan coupon rate that is up 300 basis points from the second quarter of last year.

Hercules Capital Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Presentation

Dividend Growth Outlook As Net Investment Income Ramps Up

Net investment income was $75.7 million, around $0.53 per share, and was a year-over-year increase of 88.6%. Hence, the BDC is paying out around 75% of its NII as a dividend. An apt conclusion is that there are more raises ahead with HTGC having to walk a tightrope between being aggressive with future dividend raises and protecting NAV per share. The BDC has also been more aggressive with gross fundings which came in at $834.8 million for the first half of 2023, an increase of 5.6% over the year-ago comp.

HTGC had one debt on non-accrual status as of the end of the second quarter. This was at an investment cost of roughly $13.3 million, around 0.4% of its total investment portfolio. This loan was also $0 million at fair value to highlight the strong underwriting standards of HTGC even as the US economy looks likely to stage a soft landing. Critically, capital raising across HTGC's portfolio was strong with 21 companies raising nearly $1.9 billion in new capital during the second quarter. This was a 100% increase from the first quarter with management flagging during their second-quarter earnings call that this was the strongest quarter of new capital raising over the last year and a half. The BDC is a hold due to the high premium even as the outlook for dividend growth looks strong.