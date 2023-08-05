Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Transfer: Still Dirt Cheap And Staying The Course

Aug. 05, 2023 7:52 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)ENB, ENB:CA, EPD, KMI, MPLX, MPLXP, T, WMB2 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer's financial results for Q2 missed expectations, but the overall picture remains appealing.
  • Volume data for natural gas and other segments showed growth, offsetting revenue declines.
  • The company's stock is undervalued and offers strong upside potential, with management continuing to grow the business.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil pipeline in green landscape

spooh

On August 2nd, the management team at midstream/pipeline operator Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) announced financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. On both its top and bottom lines, the business missed expectations. But when you

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.12K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
mbkbinvest
Today, 8:11 AM
Premium
Comments (25)
While I'm I'm your camp, I think you could have added one more column to your chart. It would have been nice to see Debt/EBITDA, as well. I suspect that might highlight the reason why some investors are wary. While I personally think it's overblown, I do understand the concern.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (1.2K)
Glad to hear you are so optimistic. Wall Street does not share your position. I have owned 17,000 shares for 20 years now and watched this company floundering. Lake Charles is a spending black hole that I wish never gets approved. My priority is debt retirement… start with preferred… In 10 years when long term bonds for Lake Charles are just 1/2 paid, what will demand be ? I was planning never to sell and just pass down with step up basis but KW is still a cowboy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.