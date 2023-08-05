Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Overcoming The Difficulties: Paramount's Staying Power In The Industry

Aug. 05, 2023 8:19 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)
Summary

  • On August 7, 2023, Paramount Global, a leading multinational media and entertainment company, will publish its financial report for the second quarter of 2023.
  • The number of Paramount+ subscribers was 60 million at the end of March 2023, up 38.6% year-on-year and 7.3% quarter-on-quarter.
  • The company is raising prices on the Paramount Plus Essential plan effective July 27, 2023, which will benefit its margin recovery as early as the third quarter.
  • In early August 2023, news broke that KKR was in advanced talks to acquire book publisher Simon & Schuster from Paramount for approximately $1.65 billion.
  • We initiate our coverage of Paramount Global with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.

17th Annual MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

On August 7, 2023, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), a leading multinational media and entertainment company operating in various sectors, including television, film, and streaming, will publish its financial report for the second quarter of 2023.

This article was written by

I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Article Update Today, 8:22 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (735)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Apple and Bruker in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
pirate65 profile picture
pirate65
Today, 9:08 AM
Premium
Comments (128)
What a disappointment this equity has been. With a considerable investment, I have hope that some event can right the ship. So far, management has not been able to do so.
Economist 101 profile picture
Economist 101
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (612)
Paramount was smart to bring back Beavis and Butthead. Loved that show and the primary reason why I subscribed to Paramount Plus.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (622)
Para really destroy shareholders value. I am so disappointed with para.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
