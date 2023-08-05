Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 7:28 AM ETSeven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Barry - Director of Investor Relations

Tom Lorenzini - President and Chief Investment Officer

Tiffany Sy - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Erdner - Jones Trading

Chris Muller - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Seven Hills Realty Trust's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will an opportunity to ask questions. Please also note that this event is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Barry, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Barry

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are President and Chief Investment Officer, Tom Lorenzini, and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Tiffany Sy. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the second quarter of 2023. We will then open the call to a question-and-answer session with sell-side analysts.

First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is strictly prohibited without Seven Hills Realty Trust's prior written consent. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on Seven Hill's beliefs and expectations as of today, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call. Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities

