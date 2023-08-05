Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
freenet AG (FRTAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 7:32 AM ETfreenet AG (FRTAF), FRTAY
freenet AG (OTCPK:FRTAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christoph Vilanek - Chief Executive Officer

Ingo Arnold - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tang Polo - UBS

Martin Hammerschmidt - Citi

Ulrich Rathe - Societe Generale

Joshua Mills - BNP Paribas Exane

Titus Krahn - Bank of America

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Yemi Falana - Goldman Sachs

Simon Stippig - Warburg Research

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Conference Call First HY 2023. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be opened for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Christoph Vilanek.

Christoph Vilanek

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining today's call. Happy to talk about the first half year, answer your questions. I'm sure we're going to spend a little time on latest news on the move of United Internet, but let me first go through our numbers.

We start on page four. As you can see, we are well on track, I would say, even a bit beyond the original plan for the first six months. The subscriber base year-on-year has grown by 4.7%, revenue is up as well, a little lower than we originally thought due to some hardware -- lower hardware sales specifically in GRAVIS. EBITDA up by the half of the year on 250 -- almost EUR255 million. Obviously, this is beyond the half line of the year. We expect some more expenses in the second half, but I can already indicate, we see the outcome for the year at the very upper end of the range of the guidance. So I think the EUR500 million is more or less ticked off by now and free cash flow is also growing by 5.5% equally to the EBITDA.

