Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Terpolilli - VP, IR and Treasury

Ron Lombardi - CEO

Christine Sacco - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer & Co

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Mitchell Pinheiro - Sturdivant & Co.

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2024 Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Phil Terpolilli, VP of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Phil Terpolilli

Thanks, operator, and thank you to everyone who's joined today. On the call with me are Ron Lombardi, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Christine Sacco, our CFO. On today's call, we'll review our first quarter fiscal 2024 results, discuss our full year outlook and then take questions from analysts.

A slide presentation that accompanies today's call can be accessed by visiting prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com, clicking on the Investors link and then on today's webcast and presentation.

Please remember some of the information contained in this presentation today includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and our slide presentation.

On today's call, management will make forward-looking statements around risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in a complete safe harbor disclosure on Page Two of the slide presentation that accompanies the call. These are important to review and contemplate. Business environment uncertainty remains heightened due to supply chain constraints, high inflation, which have numerous potential impacts.

This

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.