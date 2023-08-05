Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Concentrix: Cash Flow Returns On Investments Analysis, Including Merger Analysis

Aug. 05, 2023 11:03 AM ETConcentrix Corporation (CNXC)
Nivesha Investors profile picture
Nivesha Investors
80 Followers

Summary

  • We initiate Concentrix (CNXC) with a buy rating and FY23 warranted DCF value of $120.
  • Share prices have fallen over 60% from the peak and are trading at a discount according to industry average and the company’s historic valuation ratios.
  • As it is integrated, the merger with WebHelp is also expected to add value in the mid to long run.
  • CNXC provides customer experience solutions and has a strong portfolio of clients, with ample room for growth in the $550bn CX solutions market.
Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

We are initiating Concentrix (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CNXC) with a buy rating. Share prices have dropped over 30% since the company announced the acquisition of WebHelp on 29 March 2023. Merger analysis based on Cash Flow Returns on Investments shows the deal is not value

This article was written by

Nivesha Investors profile picture
Nivesha Investors
80 Followers
We use Cash Flow Returns On Investment based DCF valuation tools provided by our affiliate company, ROCGA Research.With over 20 years of experience in investment analysis, we are actively seeking out undervalued and quality companies.ROCGA Research is an online platform that provides an objective and systematic framework to value companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CNXC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.