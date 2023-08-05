Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Credit Agricole SA (CRARF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 10:18 AM ETCrédit Agricole S.A. (CRARF), CRARY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Credit Agricole SA (OTCPK:CRARF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jerome Grivet - Deputy CEO & Head, Steering Division

Conference Call Participants

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler Chevreaux

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Guillaume Tiberghien - BNP Paribas

Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Flora Benhakoun - Jefferies

Matt Clark - Mediobanca

Anke Reingen - RBC

Pierre Chedeville - CIC

Amit Goel - Barclays

Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank

Geoff Dawes - SG

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Credit Agricole Half Year 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jerome Grivet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole S.A. in charge of Steering and Control. Please go ahead, sir.

Jerome Grivet

Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure for me to host this conference for our Q2 and first half of the year results, not only because the results are good, but also because that just after this meeting, we will -- most of us be on vacation. To be more serious, we are posting very solid results for this quarter and the first half of the year. Let me start with Page 4, where you have the main figures. It's a net profit above €2 billion for Credit Agricole S.A. and close to €2.5 billion for the group globally.

We post also a very high level of return on tangible equity at CASA, and a cost/income ratio, which is significantly improving, both for CASA and for the group. This is the result of a very good level of organic commercial activities and also the continuation of the integration

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.