Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 10:32 AM ETNorthwest Pipe Company (NWPX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Montross - President and Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Wilkins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julio Romero - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Jean Ramirez - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Northwest Pipe Company Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Montross, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Scott Montross

Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Scott Montross, and I am President and CEO of the company. I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer.

By now, all of you should have access to our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast, and it is available for replay.

As I begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the statements made on this call regarding our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other SEC filings for a discussion of such risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin with a review of our second quarter performance and outlook, and Aaron will then walk you through our financials in greater detail.

We ended

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.