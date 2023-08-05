Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Heather Wietzel - Vice President, Investor Relations

Marita Zuraitis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bret Conklin - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mark Desrochers - Senior Vice President, Head, P&C and Corporate Chief Actuary

Conference Call Participants

Matt Carletti - JMP

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Horace Mann Educators Q2 2023 Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded. I’d now like to turn the conference over to Heather Wietzel, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Heather Wietzel

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to Horace Mann’s discussion of our second quarter results. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, investor supplement and investor presentation. Copies are available on the Investor page of our website. Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bret Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will give today’s formal remarks. With us for Q&A, we have Matt Sharpe, Mark Desrochers, Mike Weckenbrock, Ryan Greenier and Steve McAnena.

Before turning it over to Marita, I want to note that our presentation today includes forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, and we assume no obligation to update them. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, which are described in our news release and SEC filings. In our prepared remarks, we use some non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in our investor supplement.

