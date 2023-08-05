Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dufry AG (DUFRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 10:50 AM ETDufry AG (DUFRY), DFRYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Dufry AG (OTCPK:DUFRY) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Xavier Rossinyol - CEO

Yves Gerster - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gian-Marco Werro - ZKB

Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Ali Naqvi - HSBC

Manjari Dhar - RBC Capital Markets

Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas Exane

Russell Filipski - Callaway Capital

Olivier Calvet - Credit Suisse

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Dufry's Half Year Results 2023 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Dufry.

Xavier Rossinyol

Good afternoon, good morning, good evening, everybody. Welcome to the first half year 2023 Dufry presentation results. I'm here with Yves Gerster, our CFO. We are going to use the presentation that we are going to project and it's also on our website. I'm very happy to present good results for the first half 2023, but I'm even more happy to do it as one single Group. We have fully completed the combination with Autogrill, and we are very looking forward to this working together.

I'm going to start straight in Page 5. I'm going to start with some initial messages. We have explained Destination '27 strategy many times, but I'll keep doing it, because our long-term strategy needs to be consistent over multiple years. The 4 pillars of the strategy, as it is well known, is, number 1, refocusing the company on the traveler, on the consumer. And doing that on the physical store and restaurant also digitally, and more importantly, combining F&B, Duty Free and Duty Pay. It's one single consumer with one single dwell time. And now as a combined Group, we can address them in all their needs and in all their wishes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.