Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 10:57 AM ETAvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Praeger - Co-Founder & CEO

Joel Wilhite - CFO

Subhaash Kumar - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna

Dave Koning - Baird

Will Nance - Goldman Sachs

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Craig Maurer - FT Partners

James Fawcett - Morgan Stanley

Tien-Tsin Huang - J.P. Morgan

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Alex Markgraff - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Timothy Chiodo - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.'s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Joining us on the call today is Mike Praeger, AvidXchange's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Joel Wilhite, AvidXchange's Chief Financial Officer; and Subhaash Kumar, AvidXchange's Head of Investor Relations.

Before we begin today's call, management has asked me to relay the forward-looking statements disclaimer that is included at the end of today's press release. This disclaimer emphasizes the major uncertainties and risks inherent in the forward-looking statements that the company will make this afternoon.

Please keep these uncertainties and risks in mind as the company discusses future strategic initiatives, potential market opportunities, operational outlook, and financial guidance during today's call. Also, please note that the company undertakes no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Today's call will also include the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures as that term is defined in Regulation G. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Accordingly, at the end of today's press release, the company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With that, I will now

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.