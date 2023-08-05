Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PMI Surveys Show Global Inflation Pressures Ticking Higher In July On Rising Staff Costs

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • The Global PMI data - compiled by S&P Global across over 40 economies and sponsored by JPMorgan - showed companies' costs rising at a slightly increased rate in July, the overall level of the survey's Prices Charged Index pointing to a "stickiness" of consumer price inflation in the months ahead.
  • Steeper upward prices pressures are emanating primarily from consumer-facing services providers, though the rate of deflation of goods prices has also moderated.
  • By far the most widespread cause of higher prices was rising staff costs, according to survey participants.
  • By country, besides Russia, the steepest price increase was seen in the UK, though the rate of inflation notably accelerated in the US, Australia and Japan. Prices continued to fall in mainland China.

Finance and business concept. Investment graph and rows growth of coins on display of market quotes, stock market and data, rate exchange, blue color tone.

ipopba

Global inflation ticks higher

Consumer price inflation fell globally in June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence calculations, dropping from 5.3% in May to 4.7%, its lowest since October 2021 and down sharply from the 8.3% peak seen in September 2022. Forward-looking survey data

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

