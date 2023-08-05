Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intact Financial Corporation (IFCZF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Intact Financial Corporation (OTCPK:IFCZF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shubha Khan - VP, IR

Charles Brindamour - CEO & Director

Louis Marcotte - EVP & CFO

Kenneth Anderson - Executive Vice President and CFO, U.K.

Guillaume Lamy - Senior Vice President of Personal Lines

Patrick Barbeau - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Darren Godfrey - Executive Vice President of Global Specialty Lines

Conference Call Participants

Paul Holden - CIBC

John Aiken - Barclays

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Doug Young - Desjardin

Brian Meredith - UBS

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Geoffrey Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Lemar Persaud - Cormark

Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research

Grace Carter - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intact Financial Corporation Q2 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on August 3, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shubha Khan

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call to discuss our second quarter 2023 financial results. A link to our live webcast and materials for this call have been posted on our website at intact.c.com under the Investors tab. Before we start, please refer to Slide 2 for cautionary language regarding the use of forward-looking statements, which form part of this morning's remarks and Slide 3 for a note on the use of non-GAAP financial measures and important notes on adjustments, terms and definitions used in this presentation.

To discuss our second quarter results today, I have with me our CEO, Charles Brindamour; our CFO, Louis Marcotte; Patrick Barbeau, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Darren Godfrey, Executive Vice President of Global

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.