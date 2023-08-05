Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 11:47 AM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Metzger - President

Mel Payne - Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Carlos Quezada - Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Kian Granmayeh - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Paris - Barrington Research

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

George Kelly - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carriage Services Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steven Metzger, President. Please go ahead.

Steven Metzger

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter results. In addition to myself, on the call this morning from management are Mel Payne, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Carlos Quezada, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Kian Granmayeh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

On the Carriage Services website, you can find our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday after the market closed. Our press release is intended to supplement our remarks this morning and include supplemental financial information, including the reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Today's call will begin with formal remarks from Mel, Carlos, Kian and me and will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we'll make some forward-looking statements, including comments about our business and plans. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.