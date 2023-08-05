Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 11:48 AM ETEcovyst Inc. (ECVT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gene Shiels - Director of Investor Relations

Kurt Bitting - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Feehan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

David Silver - CL King

Operator

Good morning. My name is Travis, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the Ecovyst Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. Please note today’s call is being recorded and should run approximately one hour. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Gene Shiels, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Gene Shiels

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and welcome to the Ecovyst Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me on the call this morning are Kurt Bitting, Ecovyst Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Feehan, Ecovyst Chief Financial Officer. As is our usual practice, following our prepared remarks, we’ll take your questions.

Please note that some of the information shared today is forward-looking information including information about the company’s financial and operating performance, strategies, our anticipated end-use demand trends and our 2023 financial outlook. This information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the company’s plans to vary materially. Any forward-looking information shared today speaks only as of this date. These risks are discussed in the company’s filings with the SEC. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today’s call with their corresponding GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release and in the presentation materials posted in the Investors section of our website at ecovyst.com.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Kurt Bitting. Kurt?

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.