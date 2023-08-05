Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 12:33 PM ETBeasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Beasley - CEO

Marie Tedesco - CFO

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Beasley Broadcast Group Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Now I will turn the call over to your host. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Today's conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about our future performance and results of operations that involve risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as supplemented by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Today's webcast will also contain a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in this morning's news announcement and on the company's website.

I would also remind listeners that following its completion, a replay of today's call can be accessed for 5 days on the company's website, www.bbgi.com. You can also find a copy of today's press release on the Investors or Press Room sections of our website.

At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Beasley Broadcast Group's CEO, Caroline Beasley. Please go ahead, Carolyn.

Caroline Beasley

Thank you, Joe. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review our 2023 second quarter operating results. Marie Tedesco, our CFO, is with me this morning. I'm pleased to present yet another successful quarter with significant improvements in both SOI and EBITDA and continued double-digit growth of digital revenue, reflecting our proactive initiatives to reduce expenses and permanently reduce headcount in 2022, we delivered a quarter where expenses were down 4.3% year-over-year, resulting in quarterly SOI

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.