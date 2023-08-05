Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 12:34 PM ETCURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.37K Followers

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Clark - Chief Executive Officer

Ismail Dawood - Chief Financial Officer

Nicholas Panarese - Director Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

John Hecht - Jefferies LLC

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

John Rowan - Janney

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CURO Q2 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 3, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Panarese. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Panarese

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. CURO released its second quarter 2023 results before market opened today, which, along with supplemental information, are available on our investor website at ir.curo.com.

With me today are CURO's Chief Executive Officer, Doug Clark; and Chief Financial Officer, Izzy Dawood. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it.

As such, it includes certain important risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release issued this morning and our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the matters described in today's discussion.

Any forward-looking statements made on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements as a result of new information or future events. In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we present in the supplemental materials, certain financial measures that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles.

We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliation between these GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included in the appendix to the supplemental materials. With that, I would like to turn the call over to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.