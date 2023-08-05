Torsten Asmus

The latest spike in US inflation-linked bond yields provides a great opportunity to lock in high real yields before they ultimately are driven back down below zero. At current real interest rates, government debt servicing costs are on a clearly unsustainable path which would cause federal debt interest to rise to over 75% of federal tax receipts in just 5 years. As we have seen in Japan, when interest costs become unsustainable the central bank will step in to force real bond yields below zero rather than cut spending. The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) now yields 2.3%, and with a duration of 6.7 years, a move back down to zero would generate an additional 15% upside.

The TIP ETF

The TIP tracks the performance of US Treasury inflation-protected securities, with a weighted average maturity of 7.3 years and an effective duration of 6.7 years. This puts the TIP in the mid-range in terms of duration and volatility across the inflation-linked bond universe. The current real yield on the TIP of 2.3% is what investors should expect to receive per year over the long term after inflation, less the fund's expense fee of 0.19%. The TIP should benefit in real terms not only if nominal bond yields fall, but also if long-term inflation expectations rise, both of which I expect to happen over the coming years. I argued last month that the yield on the TIP was consistent with annual nominal returns of 8% over the following 5 years based on the past 2 decades of data. This figure has now risen to 8.5% following the recent yield spike.

Surge In Deficit Financing Costs Will Necessitate YCC

The current interest rate on US government debt is 3% as the 9-year average debt maturity means it takes time for rising interest rates to feed through into higher costs. Even at this low rate, however, interest costs in Q2 reached 3.6% of GDP and almost one third of current federal tax revenues, their highest levels in over two decades. If Treasury interest costs rise towards the current Fed funds rate over the next 5 years, these figures will rise to 6.8% and 61%, even if debt to GDP remains at current levels. If the fiscal deficit excluding interest payments remains at current levels and nominal GDP grows at its trend rate of 4%, by 2028 debt interest will rise to a record high 8.5% of GDP and over 75% of federal tax receipts.

Bloomberg, BEA, Author's calculations

The Bank of Japan has effectively been forced to nationalize its bond market to prevent a similar scenario, capping bond yields to prevent an unsustainable rise in interest costs. Real 10-year bond yields there are now -0.5%. A similar solution was employed by the US Fed from 1942 to 1951 to prevent rising War expenditure from causing ballooning interest costs, and the real 10-year yield went as low as -17% at one point in 1947.

US Vs Japan 10-Year TIPS Yield (Bloomberg)

Negative real yields on government Treasuries effectively transfer savings away from the private sector to the government sector to allow government spending to continue to exceed revenues. This option is much easier for politicians than making unpopular spending cuts and tax hikes. This is particularly the case for the US where around one quarter of its public debt is owned by foreigners. This makes negative real yields and currency weakness a much more palatable option compared to austerity measures.

Relative Value Is As Strong As In 2000 And 2007

Previous buying opportunities in the TIP have tended to occur amid sharp drops in inflation expectations that occur alongside financial stress. This can be seen in the chart below of the TIP vs high yield bond spreads and the S&P500 dividend yield. As the TIP is much less volatile than most risk assets, it has therefore tended to underperform following previous lows. The current situation is similar to that which prevailed in 2000 and 2007 where prospective returns on the TIP are extremely strong while returns on other risk assets are poor.

10-Year TIPS vs High Yield Credit Spreads and SPX Dividend Yield (Bloomberg)

In the 5-years that followed the lows in the Bloomberg 7-10 year TIP index, the market returned 10% annually in nominal terms, outperforming US stocks, corporate bonds, high yield bonds, and similar maturity US Treasuries. I expect a similar or even more extreme period of outperformance over the coming years