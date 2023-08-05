Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (PATI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.38K Followers

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Sandlin – President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt McNulty – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Rudd – Blackwell

Christian Olesen – Olesen Value Fund

Jason Ursaner – Bumbershoot Holdings

Bruce Olephant – Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Patriot Transportation Holdings, Inc. Earnings Call for the Third Quarter. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Rob Sandlin, CEO and President of Patriot Transportation Holdings, Inc. Sir, the floor is yours.

Rob Sandlin

Good afternoon, and thank you all for being on the call today and for your interest in Patriot Transportation. I am Rob Sandlin, CEO of Patriot Transportation. And with me today are Matt McNulty, our Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer; and John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we get into our results, let me caution you that any statements made during this call that relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the third quarter results, today, the company reported net income of $1,187,000 or $0.33 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $771,000 or $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. Operating revenues for the quarter were $24,253,000, up $752,000 from the third quarter last year due to rate increases, increased miles and an improved business mix. Miles this quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.