Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BBN: Investors Continue To Get Punished By Leverage

Aug. 05, 2023 2:36 PM ETBlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has registered losses and the leverage headwind has not evened out.
  • Higher short-term rates on highly leveraged funds remain a stubborn headwind, making a "buy" case difficult.
  • The discount on BBN has widened to almost 8%, making it look cheap compared to its historical premium or small discount.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Schoolboy (11-13) sitting on chair in corridor, side view

Ableimages/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) as an investment option. This fund offers exposure in taxable municipal bonds, with an

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.28K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been in the Financial Services sector since graduating in 2007, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) at Cornell University where I got my bachelors. While working in NYC I received my MBA at Fordham.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PDO, Individual muni issues from North Carolina

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.