WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Girardi - Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations

Brad Soultz - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Boswell - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Wittmann - Baird

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research

Philip Ng - Jefferies

John Kennedy - Barclays

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Sean Wondrack - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 WillScot Mobile Mini Earnings Conference Call. My name is Amy, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we conduct the question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Nick, you may begin.

Nick Girardi

Good morning, and welcome to the WillScot Mobile Mini second quarter 2023 earnings call. Participants on today's call include Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's presentation material may be found on the Investor Relations section of the WillScot Mobile Mini's website.

Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements today during the presentation and our Q&A session. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control.

As a result, our actual results may differ materially from today's comments. For a more complete description of the factors that could cause actual results to differ and other possible risks, please refer to the safe harbor statement in our presentation and our filings with the SEC.

