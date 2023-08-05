Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oksana Lukasheva - SVP Corp Finance

Jack Roche - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Farber - Chief Financial Officer

Dick Lavey - President of Agency Markets

Bryan Salvatore - President of Specialty Lines

Conference Call Participants

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Mike Zaremski - BMO

Bob Farnam - Janney

Grace Carter - Bank of America

Matt Carletti - JMP

Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Good day, and welcome to The Hanover Insurance Group's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Keith, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded.

I'd now turn the conference over to Oksana Lukasheva. Please go ahead.

Oksana Lukasheva

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our quarterly conference call. We will begin today's call with prepared remarks from Jack Roche, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Farber, our Chief Financial Officer. Available to answer your questions after our prepared remarks are Dick Lavey, President of Agency Markets; and Bryan Salvatore, President of Specialty Lines.

Before I turn the call over to Jack, let me note that our earnings press release, financial supplement and a complete slide presentation for today's call are available in the Investors section of our website at www.hanover.com. After the presentation, we will answer questions in the Q&A session. Our prepared remarks and responses to your questions today other than statements of historical fact, include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements can relate to, among other things, our outlook and guidance for 2023 economic conditions and related

