TDK Corporation (TTDKY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 1:58 PM ETTDK Corporation (TTDKY), TTDKF
TDK Corporation (OTCPK:TTDKY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tetsuji Yamanishi – Executive Vice President

Noboru Saito – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tetsuji Yamanishi

This is Yamanishi. Thank you for you taking time despite your busy schedule. We are so honored to have so many people attending this financial briefing for the First Quarter, the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024.

We are here now to go through the consolidated results First, the highlights of the results. The global economy is in unstable situation with the speed of growth slowing down due to the prolonged inflation and the continued monitoring tightening process in the U.S. and European countries. The yen has been depreciating against the U.S. dollar and the euro. This has become a remarkable situation in the FX space. Under such business environment, the electronics market, which will have an impact on our performance, is suffering from a prolonged the sluggish final demand slowing down the demand for ICT market, HDD market and the automotive market now faced with the changing demand trends. On a year-on-year basis, our net sales was down 1.4% and operating profit was down 41% year-on-year.

In the ICT market, sales of passive components, especially in the smartphones declined significantly. While our sales of HDD heads and HDD suspension assemblies dropped sharply due to 31% year-on-year decline in demand for HDDs. In the automotive market, sales of passive components and sensors grew, but remained sluggish compared to our initial forecast due to customers' inventory adjustment of automotive components. In the industrial equipment, sales of power supply and products remained firm. Demand for ICT-related devices, which has been sluggish is expected to decline in the second quarter onward from our assumption we made in the beginning of the fiscal year.

