Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Elme Communities (ELME) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 2:10 PM ETElme Communities (ELME)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.38K Followers

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul McDermott - CEO

Amy Hopkins - VP, IR

Steve Freishtat - CFO

Grant Montgomery - VP and Head, Research

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

Alan Peterson - Green Street

Tony Paolone - JPMorgan

Michael Gorman - BTIG

Operator

Welcome to the Elme Communities Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Amy Hopkins, Vice President, Investor Relations. Amy, please go ahead.

Amy Hopkins

Good morning, and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. Today’s event is being webcast with the slide presentation that is available on the Investors section of our website and will also be available on our webcast replay.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold. We refer to certain of these risks in our SEC filings.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are available in our most recent earnings press release and financial supplement, which was distributed yesterday and can be found on the Investors page of our website.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to our CEO, Paul McDermott.

Paul McDermott

Thanks, Amy. We delivered a very strong second quarter with same-store multifamily NOI growth of 10.9% and core FFO per share growth of 14.3% year-over-year.

I am very pleased to share that we have officially completed the transition of community-level operations to Elme management.

We

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.