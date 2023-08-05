The Month In Closed-End Funds: July 2023
Summary
- For the second consecutive month, equity CEFs (+2.69% on a NAV basis) on average chalked up plus-side performance while their fixed income CEF cohorts (+1.03%) also posted gains.
- At month end, 13% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 14% of equity CEFs and 12% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
- Emerging Markets CEFs (+5.95%) for the first month in six outperformed the other classifications in the equity CEF universe for July.
- High Yield (Leveraged) CEFs (+1.89%) for the first month in three outperformed or mitigated losses better than the other classifications in the domestic taxable fixed income CEF universe.
- The world income CEFs macro-group (+1.73%) for the third month running outpaced its domestic taxable bond (+1.40%) and municipal debt (+0.20%) CEF counterparts.
For the month, 92% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net asset value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with 91% of equity CEFs and 93% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. The average equity and fixed income CEF posted NAV-based returns of 2.69% and 1.03%, respectively, for July.
Lipper’s world equity CEFs macro-group (+3.69%) for the second month in a row outpaced its two equity-based brethren: mixed-assets CEFs (+2.63%) and domestic equity CEFs (+2.38%). For the first month in six, the Emerging Markets CEFs classification (+5.95%) moved to the top of the equity leaderboard, followed by Energy MLP CEFs (+5.06%) and Natural Resources CEFs (+5.00%).
Year to date, both equity and fixed income CEFs posted plus-side returns on a NAV basis, rising 7.68% and 5.74%, respectively.
The world income CEFs macro-group—for the third month in a row—outpaced or mitigated losses better than the other two macro-groups in the fixed income universe, posting a 1.73% gain on average, followed by domestic taxable bond CEFs (+1.40%) and municipal debt CEFs (+0.20%). Investors pushed High Yield (Leveraged) CEFs (+1.89%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the first month in three, followed by Loan Participation CEFs (+1.58%) and High Yield CEFs (+1.45%).
The median discount of all CEFs narrowed 65 bps to 10.15% for July—wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (9.48%). Equity CEFs’ median discount narrowed by 51 bps to 11.41%, while fixed income CEFs’ median discount narrowed by 67 bps to 9.43%.
In this report, we highlight July 2023 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments