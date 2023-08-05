Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 6
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
8/14
|
9/1
|
0.3975
|
0.43
|
8.18%
|
2.00%
|
69
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
8/11
|
9/5
|
0.38
|
0.4
|
5.26%
|
0.31%
|
15
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
8/16
|
9/1
|
0.75
|
0.85
|
13.33%
|
1.20%
|
47
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.505
|
0.51
|
0.99%
|
1.43%
|
68
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
8/9
|
8/17
|
0.8
|
0.84
|
5.00%
|
2.26%
|
6
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
9/21
|
10/16
|
1.08
|
1.09
|
0.93%
|
4.22%
|
56
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
8/17
|
9/1
|
0.15
|
0.16
|
6.67%
|
1.30%
|
19
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
9/28
|
10/12
|
1.31
|
1.4
|
6.87%
|
2.27%
|
49
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
8/14
|
8/29
|
0.8
|
0.85
|
6.25%
|
2.42%
|
15
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
9/14
|
9/29
|
0.27
|
0.29
|
7.41%
|
1.78%
|
13
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
9/28
|
10/13
|
0.4
|
0.45
|
12.50%
|
3.03%
|
13
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
8/17
|
9/8
|
0.19
|
0.22
|
15.79%
|
0.53%
|
7
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
8/10
|
9/1
|
0.287
|
0.3071
|
7.00%
|
3.02%
|
31
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
0.2225
|
0.125
|
-43.82%
|
31
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
8/16
|
0.115
|
70
|
0.66%
|
29
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
8/23
|
0.11
|
11.14
|
3.95%
|
7
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/25
|
1.2
|
164.01
|
2.93%
|
46
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
8/23
|
0.11
|
8.52
|
5.16%
|
8
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
8/23
|
0.13
|
11.85
|
4.39%
|
10
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
8/16
|
0.34
|
24.3
|
5.60%
|
12
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
8/25
|
0.28
|
155.28
|
0.72%
|
12
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
8/23
|
0.25
|
19.46
|
5.14%
|
12
Tuesday Aug 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
9/8
|
0.83
|
81.24
|
4.09%
|
13
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
8/17
|
0.84
|
148.57
|
2.26%
|
6
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
8/24
|
0.25
|
31.29
|
3.20%
|
11
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
8/20
|
0.25
|
30.93
|
3.23%
|
11
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
9/9
|
1.66
|
144.24
|
4.60%
|
28
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
8/25
|
0.33
|
199.55
|
0.66%
|
19
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
8/28
|
0.2
|
23.75
|
3.37%
|
9
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
8/21
|
0.061
|
14.19
|
1.72%
|
8
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
8/24
|
1.35
|
181.73
|
2.97%
|
11
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
8/24
|
0.89
|
122.99
|
2.89%
|
13
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
8/24
|
1.1
|
381.49
|
1.15%
|
13
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
9/12
|
0.65
|
140.57
|
1.85%
|
52
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
9/8
|
0.51
|
57.66
|
3.54%
|
41
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
8/24
|
0.32
|
31.75
|
4.03%
|
11
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
8/24
|
0.89
|
268.02
|
1.33%
|
9
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
8/24
|
0.4
|
84.48
|
1.89%
|
10
Wednesday Aug 9 (Ex-Div 8/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
8/28
|
0.485
|
185.33
|
1.05%
|
18
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
8/25
|
0.3
|
32.58
|
3.68%
|
12
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
8/25
|
0.135
|
10.75
|
5.02%
|
5
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
8/25
|
0.4525
|
36.45
|
4.97%
|
9
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
9/1
|
0.14
|
13.33
|
4.20%
|
24
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
9/1
|
0.23
|
31.5
|
2.92%
|
31
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
9/11
|
0.52
|
95.55
|
2.18%
|
66
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
9/1
|
1.07
|
97.64
|
4.38%
|
8
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
8/25
|
0.29
|
33.86
|
3.43%
|
11
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
9/1
|
1.03
|
189.21
|
2.18%
|
12
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
8/25
|
0.16
|
29.87
|
2.14%
|
8
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
8/25
|
0.3
|
33.05
|
3.63%
|
7
|
International Bancshares Corporation
|
(IBOC)
|
8/25
|
0.63
|
48.29
|
2.61%
|
14
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
8/25
|
0.5
|
300.28
|
0.67%
|
14
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
8/25
|
0.24
|
65.05
|
1.48%
|
6
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
8/28
|
0.285
|
59.38
|
1.92%
|
10
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
8/18
|
0.3
|
23.71
|
5.06%
|
8
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/31
|
1.38
|
542.26
|
1.02%
|
10
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
9/1
|
0.3125
|
79.98
|
1.56%
|
50
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/25
|
0.29
|
63.7
|
1.82%
|
21
|
PCB Bancorp
|
(PCB)
|
8/18
|
0.18
|
16.18
|
4.45%
|
5
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
8/25
|
0.3675
|
44.33
|
3.32%
|
12
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
8/25
|
0.13
|
13.85
|
3.75%
|
11
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
8/25
|
0.53
|
100.68
|
2.11%
|
13
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
8/18
|
0.52
|
78.35
|
2.65%
|
12
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
8/31
|
0.05
|
4.08
|
4.90%
|
7
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
9/1
|
0.52
|
32.07
|
6.49%
|
12
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
8/25
|
0.23
|
30.93
|
2.97%
|
11
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
9/1
|
0.45
|
238.99
|
0.75%
|
15
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
9/5
|
0.57
|
158.34
|
1.44%
|
50
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
9/1
|
0.3071
|
40.66
|
3.02%
|
31
Thursday Aug 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
8/17
|
0.24
|
181.99
|
0.53%
|
12
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
8/24
|
0.2
|
27.76
|
2.88%
|
8
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
9/5
|
0.4
|
514.13
|
0.31%
|
15
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
8/31
|
0.42
|
41.85
|
4.01%
|
7
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
8/24
|
0.57
|
64.48
|
3.54%
|
14
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
8/22
|
0.27
|
79.25
|
1.36%
|
9
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
9/1
|
0.23
|
30.58
|
3.01%
|
12
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/31
|
0.08
|
34.21
|
0.94%
|
10
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
8/21
|
0.2
|
31.83
|
2.51%
|
8
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
9/1
|
1.86
|
708.27
|
1.05%
|
52
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
8/25
|
0.3
|
35.5
|
3.38%
|
6
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
8/18
|
0.3
|
13.28
|
9.04%
|
14
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
9/11
|
1.18
|
298.82
|
1.58%
|
13
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
8/31
|
1.62
|
180.94
|
3.58%
|
14
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
8/28
|
0.405
|
49.98
|
3.24%
|
9
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
9/1
|
0.78
|
87.27
|
3.58%
|
20
Friday Aug 11 (Ex-Div 8/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
8/31
|
0.43
|
16.71
|
10.29%
|
12
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
9/15
|
0.29
|
129.26
|
0.90%
|
11
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
8/31
|
0.35
|
141.3
|
0.99%
|
14
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
9/1
|
0.6775
|
55.76
|
4.86%
|
13
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
8/15
|
0.3
|
72.64
|
1.65%
|
29
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
9/1
|
0.43
|
85.99
|
2.00%
|
69
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
8/31
|
0.47
|
122.69
|
1.53%
|
12
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
9/1
|
0.2725
|
94.63
|
1.15%
|
27
|
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CNOB)
|
9/1
|
0.17
|
20.78
|
3.27%
|
5
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
9/15
|
1.35
|
490.09
|
1.10%
|
41
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
8/30
|
0.25
|
61.91
|
1.62%
|
37
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
8/31
|
0.35
|
99.84
|
1.40%
|
8
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
9/8
|
0.175
|
33.08
|
2.12%
|
50
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
9/1
|
1.3
|
496.47
|
1.05%
|
13
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
9/1
|
0.29
|
49.49
|
2.34%
|
18
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
9/8
|
1.13
|
449.49
|
1.01%
|
9
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
9/8
|
0.4375
|
89.68
|
1.95%
|
10
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
8/29
|
0.85
|
140.33
|
2.42%
|
15
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
9/1
|
0.3
|
103.3
|
1.16%
|
9
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
8/31
|
0.21
|
47.58
|
1.77%
|
11
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
9/1
|
0.62
|
64.14
|
3.87%
|
16
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
8/28
|
0.33
|
80.96
|
1.63%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
8/14
|
0.243
|
4.5%
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
8/14
|
1.75
|
2.5%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
8/10
|
0.42
|
3.7%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
8/11
|
0.25
|
4.7%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
8/14
|
0.23
|
4.2%
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
8/14
|
0.7
|
2.3%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
8/14
|
0.775
|
6.2%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
8/14
|
0.25
|
0.8%
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/14
|
1.035
|
10.1%
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
8/14
|
0.5
|
7.5%
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
8/14
|
0.22
|
3.1%
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
8/11
|
1.32
|
2.4%
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
8/11
|
0.25
|
2.8%
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
8/14
|
0.6011
|
7.9%
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
8/14
|
0.125
|
3.3%
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
8/9
|
0.63
|
1.1%
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
8/14
|
0.23
|
4.4%
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
8/10
|
0.29
|
0.5%
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
8/9
|
1.1
|
2.0%
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
8/9
|
0.57
|
0.6%
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
8/8
|
1.65
|
6.7%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
8/14
|
1.0475
|
6.5%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
8/14
|
0.775
|
8.9%
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/14
|
0.854
|
6.8%
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
8/11
|
0.51
|
1.2%
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
8/14
|
0.2
|
6.7%
|
Oak Valley Bancorp
|
(OVLY)
|
8/11
|
0.16
|
1.2%
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
8/11
|
0.31
|
5.8%
|
South Plains Financial, Inc.
|
(SPFI)
|
8/14
|
0.13
|
1.9%
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
8/11
|
0.32
|
2.6%
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
8/10
|
0.28
|
2.1%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments