Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 6

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American States Water Company (AWR) 8/14 9/1 0.3975 0.43 8.18% 2.00% 69 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 8/11 9/5 0.38 0.4 5.26% 0.31% 15 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 8/16 9/1 0.75 0.85 13.33% 1.20% 47 Dover Corporation (DOV) 8/30 9/15 0.505 0.51 0.99% 1.43% 68 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 8/9 8/17 0.8 0.84 5.00% 2.26% 6 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 9/21 10/16 1.08 1.09 0.93% 4.22% 56 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 8/17 9/1 0.15 0.16 6.67% 1.30% 19 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 9/28 10/12 1.31 1.4 6.87% 2.27% 49 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 8/14 8/29 0.8 0.85 6.25% 2.42% 15 Service Corporation International (SCI) 9/14 9/29 0.27 0.29 7.41% 1.78% 13 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 9/28 10/13 0.4 0.45 12.50% 3.03% 13 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 8/17 9/8 0.19 0.22 15.79% 0.53% 7 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 8/10 9/1 0.287 0.3071 7.00% 3.02% 31 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 0.2225 0.125 -43.82% 31 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 8/16 0.115 70 0.66% 29 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 8/23 0.11 11.14 3.95% 7 The Clorox Company (CLX) 8/25 1.2 164.01 2.93% 46 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 8/23 0.11 8.52 5.16% 8 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 8/23 0.13 11.85 4.39% 10 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 8/16 0.34 24.3 5.60% 12 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 8/25 0.28 155.28 0.72% 12 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 8/23 0.25 19.46 5.14% 12 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 9/8 0.83 81.24 4.09% 13 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 8/17 0.84 148.57 2.26% 6 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 8/24 0.25 31.29 3.20% 11 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 8/20 0.25 30.93 3.23% 11 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 9/9 1.66 144.24 4.60% 28 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 8/25 0.33 199.55 0.66% 19 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 8/28 0.2 23.75 3.37% 9 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 8/21 0.061 14.19 1.72% 8 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8/24 1.35 181.73 2.97% 11 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 8/24 0.89 122.99 2.89% 13 Pool Corporation (POOL) 8/24 1.1 381.49 1.15% 13 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 9/12 0.65 140.57 1.85% 52 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 9/8 0.51 57.66 3.54% 41 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8/24 0.32 31.75 4.03% 11 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 8/24 0.89 268.02 1.33% 9 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 8/24 0.4 84.48 1.89% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 9 (Ex-Div 8/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 8/28 0.485 185.33 1.05% 18 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 8/25 0.3 32.58 3.68% 12 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 8/25 0.135 10.75 5.02% 5 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 8/25 0.4525 36.45 4.97% 9 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9/1 0.14 13.33 4.20% 24 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 9/1 0.23 31.5 2.92% 31 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 9/11 0.52 95.55 2.18% 66 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 9/1 1.07 97.64 4.38% 8 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 8/25 0.29 33.86 3.43% 11 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/1 1.03 189.21 2.18% 12 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 8/25 0.16 29.87 2.14% 8 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 8/25 0.3 33.05 3.63% 7 International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 8/25 0.63 48.29 2.61% 14 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 8/25 0.5 300.28 0.67% 14 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 8/25 0.24 65.05 1.48% 6 Masco Corporation (MAS) 8/28 0.285 59.38 1.92% 10 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 8/18 0.3 23.71 5.06% 8 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/31 1.38 542.26 1.02% 10 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 9/1 0.3125 79.98 1.56% 50 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 8/25 0.29 63.7 1.82% 21 PCB Bancorp (PCB) 8/18 0.18 16.18 4.45% 5 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 8/25 0.3675 44.33 3.32% 12 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 8/25 0.13 13.85 3.75% 11 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 8/25 0.53 100.68 2.11% 13 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 8/18 0.52 78.35 2.65% 12 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 8/31 0.05 4.08 4.90% 7 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9/1 0.52 32.07 6.49% 12 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8/25 0.23 30.93 2.97% 11 Visa Inc. (V) 9/1 0.45 238.99 0.75% 15 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 9/5 0.57 158.34 1.44% 50 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 9/1 0.3071 40.66 3.02% 31 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8/17 0.24 181.99 0.53% 12 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 8/24 0.2 27.76 2.88% 8 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 9/5 0.4 514.13 0.31% 15 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 8/31 0.42 41.85 4.01% 7 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 8/24 0.57 64.48 3.54% 14 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 8/22 0.27 79.25 1.36% 9 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 9/1 0.23 30.58 3.01% 12 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/31 0.08 34.21 0.94% 10 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 8/21 0.2 31.83 2.51% 8 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 9/1 1.86 708.27 1.05% 52 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 8/25 0.3 35.5 3.38% 6 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 8/18 0.3 13.28 9.04% 14 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 9/11 1.18 298.82 1.58% 13 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 8/31 1.62 180.94 3.58% 14 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 8/28 0.405 49.98 3.24% 9 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.78 87.27 3.58% 20 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 11 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8/31 0.43 16.71 10.29% 12 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 9/15 0.29 129.26 0.90% 11 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 8/31 0.35 141.3 0.99% 14 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.6775 55.76 4.86% 13 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 8/15 0.3 72.64 1.65% 29 American States Water Company (AWR) 9/1 0.43 85.99 2.00% 69 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 8/31 0.47 122.69 1.53% 12 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 9/1 0.2725 94.63 1.15% 27 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) 9/1 0.17 20.78 3.27% 5 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 9/15 1.35 490.09 1.10% 41 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 8/30 0.25 61.91 1.62% 37 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 8/31 0.35 99.84 1.40% 8 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9/8 0.175 33.08 2.12% 50 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 9/1 1.3 496.47 1.05% 13 The Kroger Co. (KR) 9/1 0.29 49.49 2.34% 18 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 9/8 1.13 449.49 1.01% 9 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 9/8 0.4375 89.68 1.95% 10 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 8/29 0.85 140.33 2.42% 15 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 9/1 0.3 103.3 1.16% 9 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 8/31 0.21 47.58 1.77% 11 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 9/1 0.62 64.14 3.87% 16 The Timken Company (TKR) 8/28 0.33 80.96 1.63% 10 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8/14 0.243 4.5% Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 8/14 1.75 2.5% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 8/10 0.42 3.7% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/11 0.25 4.7% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8/14 0.23 4.2% Celanese Corporation (CE) 8/14 0.7 2.3% Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 8/14 0.775 6.2% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/14 0.25 0.8% Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8/14 1.035 10.1% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 8/14 0.5 7.5% Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 8/14 0.22 3.1% General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 8/11 1.32 2.4% Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 8/11 0.25 2.8% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 8/14 0.6011 7.9% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/14 0.125 3.3% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 8/9 0.63 1.1% Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 8/14 0.23 4.4% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/10 0.29 0.5% Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 8/9 1.1 2.0% Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 8/9 0.57 0.6% Medifast, Inc. (MED) 8/8 1.65 6.7% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 8/14 1.0475 6.5% MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/14 0.775 8.9% NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 8/14 0.854 6.8% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 8/11 0.51 1.2% Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 8/14 0.2 6.7% Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 8/11 0.16 1.2% Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 8/11 0.31 5.8% South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) 8/14 0.13 1.9% 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 8/11 0.32 2.6% Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 8/10 0.28 2.1% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of July 30

Week of July 23

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.