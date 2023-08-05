Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Berkshire Hathaway's Vast Earnings Beat: I'm Buying

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.07K Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway just released its Q2 earnings, beating revenue expectations by $12 billion and delivering $10.4 billion in operating income.
  • Insurance operations experienced a large increase in cash flows and the value of the stock portfolio rose significantly.
  • Despite being near an all-time high, Berkshire Hathaway stock is still worth investing in, with a range of fair value estimates suggesting upside potential.
  • In this article I explain why I remain long Berkshire Hathaway stock following its Q2 earnings release.

Conference On Issues Affecting U.S. Capital Markets Competitiveness

Buffett

Chip Somodevilla

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) just released its second quarter earnings. The company beat by $12 billion on revenue and delivered $10.4 billion in operating income. The company’s insurance operations experienced a large increase in cash flows, and its

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.07K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

j
jeffcrutcher
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (99)
I believe operating earnings were $10.04 billion not $10.4. This could be a typo but is a $360 million dollar difference.
b
billyb1980
Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (3.38K)
It's not Berkshire company earnings im worried about its their massive position in equities like AAPL thats already valued over 3T in marketcap that gives me some pause.
n
nashman
Today, 3:43 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.52K)
good article
w
wboz
Today, 3:42 PM
Premium
Comments (3.71K)
I like to buy when BRK pulls back, not at highs. But no stock is more "buy it whenever you want" than this one, due to their diverse business group. I wrote my take on the insurance underwriting profitability in my blog.

olive-koi-srpn.squarespace.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.