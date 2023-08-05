Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 3:06 PM ETWeave Communications, Inc. (WEAV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.38K Followers

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark McReynolds – Head-Investor Relations

Brett White – Chief Executive Officer

Alan Taylor – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Sklar – Raymond James

Mark Schappel – Loop Capital Markets

Kylie Towbin – Citigroup

Matt Bullock – Mike Funk

Jacob Staffel – Goldman Sachs

Hannah Rudoff – Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Weave Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our host for today’s call is Mark McReynolds, Head of Investor Relations.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. McReynolds. You may begin.

Mark McReynolds

Thank you, Morgan. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us for our second quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Joining the call today are Brett White, CEO; and Alan Taylor, CFO. Brett will open the call with an overview of Weave’s performance, and Alan will discuss our financial results in more detail. After the prepared remarks, we’ll take questions.

Today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release and in these filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We’ll also discuss financial measures that do not conform with generally accepted accounting principles.

For the sake of clarity, unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on a non-GAAP basis. Information may

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.