Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 3:07 PM ETDaseke, Inc. (DSKE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.38K Followers

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Shepko - Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Aaron Coley - Executive Vice President and CEO

Adrianne Griffin - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Elliot Alper - TD Cowen

Greg Gibas - Northland Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining today’s conference call to discuss Daseke’s Financial and Operational Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023. With us today are Jonathan Shepko, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member; Aaron Coley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Adrianne Griffin, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer.

I would like to now turn the call over to Adrianne Griffin. Adrianne, please go ahead.

Adrianne Griffin

Thank you, Steven. As indicated in the press release issued earlier today, participants may now download the second quarter 2023 presentation that will accompany the remarks made on today’s call. You may access this presentation on Daseke’s website www.daseke.com and in the Events and Presentations portion within the Investor Relations section.

Slide two of today’s presentation contains our Safe Harbor and non-GAAP statements. Today’s presentation also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Projected financial information, including our guidance outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, including those with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of Daseke’s business are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections.

I encourage you to read our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of the risks that can affect our business and not

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.