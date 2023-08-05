Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.38K Followers

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Higgins - Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

Scott Barbour - President and CEO

Scott Cottrill - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Michael Halloran - Baird

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital

John Lovallo - UBS

Joe Ahlersmeyer - Deutsche Bank

Josh Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc

Michael Higgins

Thank you, and good morning. With me today, I have Scott Barbour, our President and CEO; and Scott Cottrill, our CFO.

I would also like to remind you that we will discuss forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements because of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC. While we may update forward-looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of today.

Lastly, the press release we issued earlier this morning is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. A copy of the release has also been included in an 8-K submitted to the SEC. We will make a replay of this conference call available via webcast on the Company website.

With that said, I'll turn the call over to Scott Barbour.

Scott Barbour

Thank you, Mike. Good morning. Thank you all for joining us on today's call. We appreciate your time. The first quarter was a solid start to the year and highlighted the resiliency of the ADS model even in the face of lower market demand. The net sales and adjusted EBITDA results exceeded expectations, primarily driven by better-than-expected performance from the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.