Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

i-80 Gold Corporation (IAUX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 3:12 PM ETi-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX), IAU:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.38K Followers

i-80 Gold Corporation (NYSE:IAUX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Gollat - Executive Vice-President

Ryan Snow - CFO

Matthew Gili - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Justin Chen - SCP Resource Finance

Operator

Good morning. My name is [Zanis], and I will be the conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the i-80 Gold Corp. Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Mr. Gollat you may begin your conference.

Matthew Gollat

Thank you, and good morning everybody. Thanks for joining us on this warm Thursday in Thunder Bay, and I'm sure it's a nice day in Reno as well. On the call with me is Ryan Snow, Chief Financial Officer, Matt Gili, President, Chief Operating Officer. Unfortunately, Ewan Downie is having a travel delay, so we're going to go on ahead with the call without him. So, you'll get the presentation from the rest of us.

Going on to Slide 3, I just want to highlight that we will be making forward-looking statements, so I encourage you to read this slide and understand that some of that forward-looking statements will be made.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Ryan Snow to talk about the financial results, and then we'll get into a brief presentation on the company. Ryan?

Ryan Snow

Thanks, Matt, and good morning to the listeners from me. Yesterday, the company reported our financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter and first six months of 2023. They can be found on SEDAR, EDGAR, and the company's website. On Slide 4 of the presentation, we present a graph of our production and sales by quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.