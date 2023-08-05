Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Star Group, L.P. (SGU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 3:13 PM ETStar Group, L.P. (SGU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.38K Followers

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Witty - Investor Relations Adviser

Jeff Woosnam - President and CEO

Rich Ambury - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Star Group Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Witty, the Investor Relations Adviser. Please go ahead.

Chris Witty

Thank you and good morning. With me on the call today are Jeff Woosnam, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Ambury, Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to provide a brief Safe Harbor statement. This conference call may include forward-looking statements that represent the company’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties and may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different than the performance indicated or implied by such statements.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this conference call are forward-looking statements. Although, the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations are disclosed in this conference call, the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, and the company’s other filings with the SEC.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.