Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.38K Followers

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BDRFF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jens Geissler - Head, IR

Vincent Warnery - CEO

Astrid Hermann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bruno Monteyne - Bernstein

Guillaume Delmas - UBS

Rashad Kawan - Morgan Stanley

Fulvio Cazzol - Berenberg

Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Iain Simpson - Barclays

Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel

Jens Geissler

Good morning, and welcome to Beiersdorf's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Jens Geissler. Here with me today are Vincent Warnery, our CEO; and Astrid Hermann, our CFO. We would like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results of the first 6 months of 2023. We will start with the presentation and the business review, but let me just make some technical remarks. [Operator Instructions]

And with that, I hand over to Vincent.

Vincent Warnery

Thank you, Jens. Good morning, and welcome to today's conference. Astrid and I are pleased to take you through our performance for the first 6 months and to give you an overview of the key developments in the past quarter.

Building on the impressive momentum from the first quarter of 2023, we achieved broad-based top line growth and strong profitability in the first half of the year. For our consumer business segment, we can report significant double-digit sales growth of 14.9%, driven by excellent development across all regions with our NIVEA and Derma brands. I will come back to that in a moment.

Thanks to the significant top line performance, we increased our EBIT margin substantially by 190 basis points during the first 6 months even in the face of a challenging luxury business. Astrid will share more details on the EBIT development in her parts.

Despite difficult macroeconomic conditions in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.