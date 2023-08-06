Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Office REIT Conundrum Part II: The Big Apple Landlords

Aug. 06, 2023 7:00 AM ETALX, ESRT, SLG, VNO4 Comments
Summary

  • Office real estate investment trusts in New York City are facing challenges as remote work and changing office dynamics impact demand.
  • Some office markets in Florida, such as Tampa Bay and Sarasota, are experiencing a boom in demand and high occupancy rates.
  • SL Green Realty, Vornado Realty Trust, and Empire State Realty Trust are three New York City-based office REITs that have reported second quarter financial results.
Overhead shot of buildings and streets around Times Square. Advertisements and displays glowing colourful light. Manhattan, New York City, USA

21AERIALS/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, I published “The Office REIT Conundrum,” which covered three office real estate investment trusts:

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
  • Boston Properties (BXP)
  • Highwoods Properties (HIW)

We rate two of those a Strong Buy and one a “regular” Buy, while fully

Comments (4)

Today, 7:50 AM
Brad, how do you feel about the Vornado Preferreds? (I own VNO-PO).
Spec Buy also, or better?
Today, 7:42 AM
Good morning Brad. I have to say that the way you described the performance of all these office REITs, both the recent past and for the next couple of years, I don’t think I’d be interested in any of them. That’s true even thought most pay a big dividend, at least for now. Your neighbor Philip in Raleigh
Today, 7:38 AM
Simple explanation. Unchecked crime wave.
Today, 7:58 AM
@shogan Yes, crime is factor, but in a very small way. Ask my daughter who is Senior Vice President for a large real estate firm in Manhatten. High rents (partially caused by high taxes) and work from home are the major reasons. Add to those, a commute of one hour or more adds pressure for firms to allow work from home. If they don’t, a lot of employees will quit. She has seen this firsthand this every day since Covid.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
