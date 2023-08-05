Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 10:24 PM ETCareCloud, Inc. (CCLD), CCLDP, ccldo
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.39K Followers

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Blanche - General Counsel and Vice President of Compliance

Hadi Chaudhry - President and Chief Executive Officer

Larry Steenvoorden - Chief Financial Officer

Mahmud Haq - Founder and Executive Chairman

Dwight Garvin - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for medSR

Conference Call Participants

Jeffery Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co

Derek Greenberg - Maxim Group LLC

Operator

Welcome to the CareCloud, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Kim Blanche, CareCloud's General Counsel. Ms. Blanche, you may begin.

Kimberly Blanche

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CareCloud's second quarter 2023 conference call. On today's call are Mahmud Haq, our Founder and Executive Chairman; Hadi Chaudhry, our Chief Executive Officer, President and Director; and Larry Steenvoorden, our Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Bill Korn, our Chief Strategy Officer, will be available for the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts made during this conference call are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations and guidance for future financial and operational performance, expected growth, business outlook and potential organic growth and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements may sometimes be identified with words such as will, may, expect, plan, anticipate, upcoming, believe, estimate or similar terminology and the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.