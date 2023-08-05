Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 10:30 PM ETFox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.39K Followers

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vivek Bhakuni – Senior Director of Investor Relations and Business Development

Mike Dennison – Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Schemm – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Larry Solow – CJS Securities

Jim Duffy – Stifel

Anna Glaessgen – B. Riley

Michael Swartz – Truist Securities

Scott Stember – Roth MKM

Alice Wycklendt – Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Fox Factory Holding Corporation’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Vivek Bhakuni, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Business Development. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Vivek Bhakuni

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Fox Factory’s second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am joined today by Mike Dennison, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Schemm, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. First, Mike will provide business updates, then Dennis will review the quarterly financial results and then the outlook, followed by closing remarks from Mike. We will then open the call up for your questions.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which went out today at approximately 4:05 Eastern Time. If you have not had a chance to review the release, it’s available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at investor.ridefox.com. Please note that throughout this call, we will refer to Fox Factory as FOX or the Company.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.