Enbridge: The More It Drops, The More I Buy

Aug. 06, 2023 8:20 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA5 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge is a durable energy midstream stock with a strong track record of growing a sustainable dividend.
  • The company has contracted and regulated cash flows, renewable energy investments, and a strong gas distribution segment with growth prospects.
  • It also carries a strong balance sheet with leverage at the low end of its targeted range, and the stock currently trades at a very low valuation.
phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Investors are often faced with the dilemma of having to sacrifice yield for quality. For some, that may include even buying the S&P 500 (SPY) for a paltry 1.45% in order to achieve diversification and to be able

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.23K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

M
Mseltzer2
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (68)
What % does foreign tax reduce the dividend yield?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:50 AM
Premium
Comments (10.64K)
@Mseltzer2
Zero if held in any IRA
15% otherwise... credit is available
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (972)
SA authors are very bullish on ENB yet it keeps falling. Why?
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:37 AM
Premium
Comments (171)
I am long ENB and strong on the Company. My initial shares have DUK DNA in them. DUK spun off its NG business into Spectra Energy in 2006. ENB purchased Specta Energy in 2018. I have added since then and always watching.

There is 15% CND tax withheld on the dividend payment but I get that back as a foreign tax credit when I file my US taxes.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:28 AM
Premium
Comments (10.64K)
Excellent commentary
Own Enb, Trp , Epd, Mplx and Et and you control probably 85% of mission critical irreplaceable delivery and storage assets in Canada, US and parts of Mexico ...
Nothing moves without these companies fossil fuels deliveries
