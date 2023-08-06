DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

The MO Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Thanks To Its Renewed Vaping Ambition

We previously covered Altria (NYSE:MO) in May 2023, discussing the management's prudent choice of acquiring NJOY. With the vaping product already obtaining FDA marketing authorizations in the US, we believed that MO might be able to successfully replace Juul, due to the latter's underage vaping controversy.

In the recent earnings call, MO also presented its ambitious marketing plan to accelerate NJOY's retail presence, with the brand to be distributed to 43K stores by Q3'23 (+25% QoQ) and 70K stores by the end of 2023 (+103.4% from completion in June 01, 2023).

This strategy demonstrates its efficient supply chain and deep understanding of the US tobacco market, since the expansion supposedly covers approximately 70% of the e-vapor multi-outlet and convenience channels in the US, including "the nation’s top 25 convenient store chains."

With NJOY to enjoy enhanced marketing and inventory support, we may see the brand's market share accelerate from the Nielsen report of 2.8% (inline MoM) for the four-week period ending June 17, 2023.

Depending on how consumers react to NJOY's product offerings in H2'23, we may see MO's All Other segment (including NJOY, Helix rest-of-world, and the IQOS Tobacco Heating System®) improve moving forward.

For now, the segment still records negative Operating Companies Income [OCI] of -$4M (+73.3% YoY) and margins of -50% (+250 points YoY) since June 1, 2023, with losses likely to accelerate due to the NJOY production ramp-up and intensified marketing expenses in H2'23.

Perhaps this is why MO has offered a prudent guidance for now, with an adj FY2023 EPS of $4.96 at the midpoint (+2.4% YoY), compared to FY2022 adj EPS of $4.84 (+4.9% YoY).

That said, we remain cautiously confident about NJOY's eventual success, potentially taking advantage of Juul's declining market share of 25.6% (-0.4 points MoM), while offering a moderate competition to British American Tobacco's (BTI) Vuse at 42.3% (+0.5 points MoM) as of June 17, 2023.

We are projecting that every 1 point of gain in the smoke-free market as equivalent to approximately $35M in revenue opportunity, based on NJOY's 3.2% of market share in the US e-cigarette market in 2022 and $115M in annual revenues in 2022, assuming that ASPs remain constant.

Therefore, we concur with MO's choice to aggressively expand NJOY's retail footprint, especially due to the sustained vaping transition in the US and internationally. Beyond Market Insights already projects the global e-cigarette market to grow tremendously from $22.17B in 2022 to $168.96B in 2030 at a CAGR of +28.9%.

In the meantime, MO has already recorded excellent FQ2'23 overall performance with post forma net revenues of $6.5B (-0.5% YoY), expanding gross margins of 57.6% (+1.7 points YoY), and adj EPS of $1.31 (+3.9% YoY).

Much of the profitability tailwind is attributed to the hiked prices in the Smokeable Product segment (including Marlboro), with expanding adj OCI of $2.88B (+14.7% QoQ/ +2.8% YoY) despite the reduced volume of 21.03M (+12.3% QoQ/ -8.3% YoY) in the latest quarter.

The same is also observed with MO's Oral Tobacco Product segment, though to a smaller extent, with adj OCI of $443M (+6.4% QoQ/ +3% YoY) and volume of 204.4M (+7.2% QoQ/ -1.7% YoY) in FQ2'23.

However, with both segments recording impacted retail shares of 46.9% (-0.1 points QoQ/ -2.6 YoY) and 44% (-1.2 points QoQ/ -2.8 YoY), respectively, we are concerned about the management's premium pricing strategy.

We believe that this has led to MO's widening gap to discount brands, potentially losing its existing consumer base for good, at a time of elevated interest rate environment and tightened discretionary spending.

Therefore, interested MO investors may want to monitor the developing situation for a little longer, prior to the Fed's pivot and the lifting of the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

So, Is MO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

MO 5Y Market Cap/ FCF Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

For now, MO's valuation remains more than healthy at NTM EV/ Revenues of 4.99x and NTM Market Cap/ FCF of 9.25x, compared to its 1Y mean of 4.97x/ 9.61x, though drastically moderated against its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 6.51x/ 16.04x, respectively.

Given its improved valuations compared to the tobacco industry median of 2.46x/ 8.66x, we believe MO's prospects remain decent, with the company's well-diversified oral tobacco/ vaping strategy likely to balance the notable decline in conventional tobacco demand.

MO 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

The MO stock has returned part of its gains over the past week as well, returning to its previous Q4'22 and H1'23 support levels of low $40s. These levels also trigger expanded forward dividend yield of 8.44%, compared to its 4Y averages of 7.72% and sector median of 2.48%.

Based on the rich dividend yields, it is unsurprising that the stock has been a popular income choice for many long-term shareholders.

MO's Projected Returns Over The Next Ten Years

Author

For example, as previously discussed in my Petrobras (PBR) article, with $100K of capital, one may buy 2.257K of MO shares based on its share prices of $44.30 at the time of writing.

Assuming a sustained dividend policy at $3.76 annually and stable share prices, the income may be as handsome as $8.48K in dividends over the next four quarters, or 191 of new shares if one so chooses to drip.

Over the next ten years, investors may potentially grow its number of shares tremendously to 4.69K, while collecting $17.66K in annual dividends.

However, these are very prudent projections, since MO has committed to "a new progressive dividend goal that targets mid-single digits dividend growth annually," compared to its historical trend at ~4%. Therefore, the long-term returns may be even better, exceeding my numbers above.

As a result of the highly attractive risk reward ratio, we continue to rate the MO stock as a Buy for income investors.