Altria: Nears Accumulation Point Again - Long-Term Income Winner

Aug. 06, 2023 12:00 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)BTI5 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • MO's ambitious NJOY marketing plan demonstrates its efficient supply chain and deep understanding of the US tobacco market.
  • Every 1 point of gain in the smoke-free market may be equivalent to $35M in revenue opportunity, based on NJOY's 3.2% of market share and $115M in 2022 annual revenues.
  • For now, MO continues to grow its profitability, thanks to the hiked prices despite the decline in volume.
  • However, with both Smokeable Product and Oral Tobacco Product segments recording impacted retail shares, MO may also lose its existing consumer base for good.
  • Therefore, MO investors may want to monitor the developing situation for a little longer, prior to the Fed's pivot and the lifting of the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Stock Chart Bounces Off Man Holding Umbrella

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

The MO Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Thanks To Its Renewed Vaping Ambition

We previously covered Altria (NYSE:MO) in May 2023, discussing the management's prudent choice of acquiring NJOY. With the vaping product already obtaining FDA

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

