Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 1:59 AM ETImmunic, Inc. (IMUX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Breu - Head of IR & Communications

Daniel Vitt - CEO and President

Glenn Whaley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Timmins - Piper Sandler

Andreas Argyrides - Wedbush

Matt Kaplan - Ladenberg

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Immunic's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Jessica Breu, Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Immunic. I will also be the moderator on today's call.

Speaking on the call are Dr. Daniel Vitt, our Chief Executive Officer and President; as well as Glenn Whaley, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that all participants will be in listen only mode and this event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements can be identified by words such as may, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, or words with similar meaning, and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Immunic's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here.

Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect the Immunic's opinions only as of the date of this presentation, and it undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Please refer to Immunic's SEC filings for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect Immunic's results and these forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO and President, Dr. Daniel Vitt, to begin the presentation.

Daniel Vitt

Yes. Thank you, Jessica. I would also like to welcome everybody to Immunic's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Earlier this morning, we announced our financial results for the second

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.