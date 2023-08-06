Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

INCO: India's Consumption Growth Story Is Still Worth The (Higher) Entry Price

Aug. 06, 2023 3:05 AM ETColumbia India Consumer ETF (INCO)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • The Columbia India Consumer ETF portfolio has continued to outshine the rest of India's equity universe in recent months.
  • And backed by some of the most attractive structural growth drivers out there, the Indian consumer growth story likely still has legs.
  • While the fund screens very richly here, the widening growth premium enjoyed by India's consumer sector means INCO should still grow into its valuation over time.

Woman buying clothes at department store. stock photo

Deepak Sethi/E+ via Getty Images

India's economy has outshined the rest of its Asian peers this year, with GDP growth tracking in the high-single-digits % and leading PMI indicators consistently notching new highs (this month's services PMI at >62) against a slowing global backdrop. In contrast, China

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.23K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.