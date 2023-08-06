Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 2:20 AM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jon Howie - VP, CFO & Director

Steven Hislop - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Long - Stephens Inc.

David Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Aisling Grueninger - Piper Sandler & Co.

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James & Associates

Nerses Setyan - Wedbush Securities

Andrew Barish - Jefferies

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Christopher O'Cull - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Chuy's Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

On today's call, we have Steve Hislop, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jon Howie, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chuy's Holdings, Inc.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Howie. Please go ahead, sir.

Jon Howie

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our second quarter 2023 earnings release. If not, it can be found on our website at chuys.com in the Investors section. Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them.

These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

Looking ahead, we plan to release our third quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, November 2 after the market closed. With that out of the way, I'd like to turn the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.