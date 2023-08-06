Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 2:20 AM ETRyan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN)
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Ryan - Chairman & CEO

Timothy Turner - President & Director

Jeremiah Bickham - EVP & CFO

Miles Wuller - CEO & President, RSG Underwriting Managers

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities

Weston Bloomer - UBS

Michael Ward - Citigroup

Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays Bank

Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs Group

Meyer Shields - KBW

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Ryan Specialty Holdings' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. In addition to this call, the company filed a press release with the SEC earlier this afternoon, which has also been posted to its website at rryanspecialty.com.

On today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussion of these risk factors contained in the company's filings with the SEC. The company assumes no duty to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are included in the earnings release, which is filed with the SEC and available on the company's website.

With that, I'd now like to turn the

