Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Superior Plus Corp. (SUUIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 2:20 AM ETSuperior Plus Corp. (SUUIF), SPB:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCPK:SUUIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Dorran - Vice President of Capital Markets

Allan MacDonald - President and CEO

Curtis Philippon - President of Certarus

Beth Summers - Executive VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Steven Hansen - Raymond James

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Superior Plus 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rob Dorran, Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Rob Dorran

Thank you, Katherine. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Superior Plus’s conference call and webcast to review our 2023 second quarter results. On the call today are Allan MacDonald, President and CEO; Beth Summers, Executive VP and CFO; Curtis Philippon, President of Certarus; and Darren Hribar, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

For this morning’s call, Allan, Curtis, and Beth will begin with their prepared remarks, and then we’ll open up the call for questions. Listeners are reminded that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Superior’s current expectations, estimates, judgments, projections and risks.

Further, some of the information provided refers to non-GAAP measures. Please refer to Superior’s continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR and Superior’s website yesterday for further details. Dollar amounts discussed on today’s call are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I’ll now turn

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.