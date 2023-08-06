Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Preferreds Weekly Review: Agency Mortgage REITs Kick Off Earnings

Aug. 06, 2023 3:58 AM ET
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the last week of July and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • Preferreds finished July on a high note despite rising Treasury yields.
  • Agency mortgage REIT preferreds have kicked off the earnings season with stable book value and additional equity issuance - good results for preferreds.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
9.51K Followers
Income investing across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, preferreds, baby bonds and more.

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCL, NLY.PF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.