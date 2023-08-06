Preferreds Weekly Review: Agency Mortgage REITs Kick Off Earnings
Summary
- We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the last week of July and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
- Preferreds finished July on a high note despite rising Treasury yields.
- Agency mortgage REIT preferreds have kicked off the earnings season with stable book value and additional equity issuance - good results for preferreds.
- Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of July.
Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the closed-end fund ("CEF") markets for perspectives across the broader income space.
Market Action
Preferreds managed a positive return despite rising Treasury yields to close out a decent July with a total return of around 1%.
Credit spreads of the sector continued to tighten and have erased nearly all of the bank-related tantrum episode widening in March.
Market Commentary
Agency mortgage REITs have kicked off earnings. So far they look pretty good. AGNC book value was roughly flat while DX book value increased 3%. Annaly put in a good quarter as well with stable book value. Leverage didn't change much across the sector.
As highlighted earlier, Agency spreads were trading near a decade high level which has historically provided support. It worked this time as well and spreads tightened about 0.15% off the wides.
A common theme which we have tended to see lately is additional common share issuance for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR). These issuances continue to support the equity / preferred coverage.
A potential tailwind is a redemption for either AGNC and NLY which would really move the needle on coverage, making the preferreds even stronger. We have seen this happen across hybrid preferreds over the last couple of years.
At this point NLY.PF (NLY.PF) remains a nice option with a double-digit yield. However, for more patient investors NLY.PI (NLY.PI) will soon become more appealing. Basically, NLY.PF gives you a 3% higher yield for about a year however after that NLY.PI will provide a 0.75% higher yield going forward, meaning after 4 years NLY.PI will have been the better choice starting today. Assuming the floating-rate yield differential remains around 0.75%, that breakeven will move lower over time so there may be a better rotation opportunity to NLY.PI ahead.
The sizable equity issuance for ARR overrode the drop in book value and pushed equity coverage from 6.1x to 7.5x which puts it in a close 3rd place behind Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) and NLY.
ARR has not been a particularly good risk manager. The following chart shows it has suffered the largest drop in book value outside of the basket case Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) since 2018.
ARR.PC (ARR.PC) preferred at a 8.41% yield is only really attractive for investors who need a security with very long duration (both the low stock price of $20.51 and its fixed-rate profile combine to make the duration very long).
Otherwise, for a modest duration fixed-rate option, AGNCL (AGNCL) looks better despite its lower equity / preferred coverage with a 8.77% yield and a slightly higher reset yield for its 2027 first call date.
Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.
Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.
Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.
Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!
This article was written by
At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.
Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCL, NLY.PF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments