Enterprise Products Partners: Defying Energy Market Weakness

JR Research
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Holders in Enterprise Products Partners are not worried about the energy market volatility, as its operating performance has remained robust.
  • EPD's robust fundamentals and attractive forward distribution yield provide confidence for buyers to dip into pullbacks.
  • The company is well-positioned to benefit from the recovery in energy markets, with near-term growth drivers and a constructive long-term outlook.
  • EPD's buying sentiments have also not wavered despite its July weakness. It indicates that dips in EPD attracted buyers to add more positions, anticipating more upside.
  • EPD's ability to navigate challenging market conditions has likely strengthened buyers' confidence. I explain the key levels to watch and why EPD stock remains a Buy.
Gas Pipeline In Front Of The Oil Pump

imaginima

Unitholders likely went into Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) recent second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release already anticipating a weaker slate of results compared to the same quarter last year. After all, underlying energy prices (CL1:COM

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.75K Followers


Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS).

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Comments (7)

elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 2:20 PM
Premium
Comments (6.91K)
As the owner of a material holding in EPD for many years (I initiated my position while Dan Duncan was still alive and before the Teppco merger) I continue to be favorably impressed with both operating management and the position of the Duncan family. Management is sophisticated, knowledgeable and excellent business persons, as well as significantly financially involved through their unit ownership. And the Duncan family position, primarily through the trust of which Randa Duncan Williams is trustee, is reassuringly substantial.
On last week's call, in answer to analyst questions the discussion concerning the SPOT project was quite favorable.
Elliot Miller
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.86K)
Amen, brother! I'm a believer. As you know, EPD is BY FAR THE LARGEST INVESTMENT in our family's portfolio of 28 stocks. My two cats that are my reasonably rational research assistants advise me that EPD is the cat's meow!
T
The Cardinal
Today, 2:11 PM
Premium
Comments (5.55K)
EPD would need to drop about 6% from here for me to get interested.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.86K)
@The Cardinal Understandable, as my average cost is even much lower than that. Yet, for what it's worth, I did start buying at a higher price and averaged down repeatedly to get the job done.
F
Franchiseguy
Today, 2:38 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (49)
@The Cardinal 8% (yield) is my magic number as well.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 2:43 PM
Premium
Comments (5.55K)
@ndardick my average cost is $18 bought in 3/20. So I’m lucky.
