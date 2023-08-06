Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2023 - The Year That Gives Everyone A Narrative

Aug. 06, 2023 3:40 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.46K Followers

Summary

  • This has been one of the more fascinating years in economic and market history. The environment is so strange that there’s a narrative for pretty much everyone.
  • Our All Duration approach is specifically designed to help people match liabilities with specific assets across very specific time horizons.
  • Avoiding the narrative biases is largely about compartmentalizing things over the proper time horizons.
  • We are still digesting Covid, inflation still remains too high, growth is slowing in many important economic indicators and the Fed is determined to win their battle with inflation.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

This has been one of the more fascinating years in economic and market history. The environment is so strange that there’s a narrative for pretty much everyone. For instance:

Permabears can argue:

  1. Industrial production has slowed to 0%.

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.46K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.