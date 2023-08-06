Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Trenary - EVP and CFO

Majdi Abulaban - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Ward - Benchmark

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Operator

Welcome to Superior Industries Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We are joined this morning by Majdi Abulaban, President and CEO; Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and CFO. I'll now hand over the call to Tim Trenary. Thank you.

Tim Trenary

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. During our call this morning, we will be referring to our earnings presentation, which, along with our earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of Superior's website. I am joined today by Majdi Abulaban, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Majdi, I would like to remind everyone that any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or commented on today are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer to Slide 2 of this presentation for the full Safe Harbor statement and in the company's SEC filings, including the company's current annual report on Form 10-K, for a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and risk factors.

We will also be discussing various non-GAAP measures today. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of certain items and, therefore, are not calculated in the coins with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in the appendix of this presentation.

I'll now turn the call over to Majdi to provide a business and portfolio update.

Majdi Abulaban

Thank you, Tim, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today to review our second

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.