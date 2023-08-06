Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: The Market Finally Knocked Sense Into Its Unjustified Valuation

Aug. 06, 2023 8:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)SPX, SPY10 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple stock's significant overvaluation returned to haunt its recent late buyers, sending AAPL back toward its early June lows.
  • I had already cautioned AAPL holders in early July that a "violent" selloff must be anticipated, as its overvaluation is not justified, even as it reached new highs in July.
  • CEO Tim Cook and his team didn't give the highly optimistic outlook the market was likely looking for, sending weak holders fleeing as early dip buyers took profit.
  • I explain why AAPL stock remains a Sell at the current levels. However, there's no need to cut full exposure. Taking some profits and rebalancing is still an appropriate strategy.
  • I discuss the critical levels for investors to watch. Read on to assess whether you think my Sell rating is appropriate.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors who recently added to its late July and August highs got what they deserved as AAPL's expensive valuation returned to haunt them. Accordingly, AAPL fell to lows last seen in early June, dropping more than

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.74K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

O
OutlanderFX
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (106)
It will go to 200s in no time. Earnings are magnificent, and the services offerings will render more profits.
Augie91 profile picture
Augie91
Today, 9:45 AM
Premium
Comments (575)
Wish I would have bought more prior to the split. Ever seen a teenager with an android phone? Tough to sell AAPL!
D
Dennroe
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (190)
I wouldn‘t define a massive sell-off with 5% decline. Just a healthy correction. short term noise is not important. Looking at the bigger picture long term is.
r
rockjcp
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (7.49K)
Now watch as TC buysback stock and Apple appreciates!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.84K)
I rate this article an A+. It reminds me of Sesame Street, which was sometimes sponsored by the letter A. Speaking of which, last week I was pleased that I owned AMZN and AMGN instead of AAPL, when a worm was found in one of them! Excellent call on your part.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:37 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.18K)
@ndardick Lol!! I often enjoy your banter, and appreciate additional insights to look for gaps or strengthen my thesis!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.84K)
@JR Research I am glad you enjoy my sense of humor, and also my more substantive insights that I hope are constructive because you and Leo Nelissen are my two favorite authors on SA. You both provide consistently reliable information worthy of consideration by serious investors.
B
Blowback2
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (3.98K)
Long term holder here. Good read. What I especially get: ‘services’ and ‘It's hard to go against Apple's remarkable execution in the long run. ’. Exactly.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.